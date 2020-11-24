Tryon Palace participates in Giving Tuesday

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Tryon Palace will join the New Bern Chamber of Commerce, and other local organizations, in their “Carry it Forward: A FUNdraiser for Nonprofits.” This grassroots event reaches the local community and will be held on December 1, 2020, in Union Park from 11 p.m. -1 p.m. It features a donation drive-thru, live holiday concert, and food truck.

The drive-thru event allows the community to see their favorite organizations and kick off the holiday season with festivities. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and maintain a safe distance from others to adhere to healthy COVID19 guidelines.

Tryon Palace Development Manager Susan Ramsey said: “I hope that others will please join us to preserve and hold safe our history! Tryon Palace Foundation and so many others hold this place close, as it represents our nation forming, changing, and constantly growing. I want to thank, in advance, all of you who recognize and embrace Tryon Palace as a State and New Bern treasure. It is greatly appreciated for generations before, present and those to come!”

Managers say patrons’ support will go towards Tryon Palace’s continued efforts in preserving historic collection pieces, supporting their mission to connect all generations to North Carolina History.

They say all Giving Tuesday efforts at Tryon Palace will be available online and on social media platforms at www.tryonpalace.org/donate-now, www.instagram.com/tryonpalace, and www.facebook.com/tryonpalace.

New Bern Give3 Committee Leader Tharesa Lee said: “This is the perfect year to change our approach on Giving Tuesday. COVID-19 has made many of our nonprofits think outside the box on how to serve our community effectively and safely. Now we have the opportunity to serve and celebrate these wonderful nonprofits.”

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.