Student in custody after 12-year-old girl shot inside Hendersonville school
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A student is in custody, and another hospitalized after a school shooting in the western part of the state.
The shooting happened this morning at Hendersonville Middle School in Hendersonville.
Police Chief Bill Hillingsed said it took place in the gymnasium with dozens of others present.
The chief said a school administrator quickly detained the armed student who immediately surrendered.
The victim, a 12-year-old girl, was shot in the leg. She is in stable condition at a hospital, according to police.
Investigators are still trying to come up with a motive for the shooting.
