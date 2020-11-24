Student in custody after 12-year-old girl shot inside Hendersonville school

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A student is in custody, and another hospitalized after a school shooting in the western part of the state.

The shooting happened this morning at Hendersonville Middle School in Hendersonville.

Police Chief Bill Hillingsed said it took place in the gymnasium with dozens of others present.

The chief said a school administrator quickly detained the armed student who immediately surrendered.

“The individual involved in the shooting had already been secured. The weapon that had been used was secured. We went from there into first aid mode -- providing first aid for the victim. At this point, all students have been removed from the campus. Everybody is in fact safe.”

The victim, a 12-year-old girl, was shot in the leg. She is in stable condition at a hospital, according to police.

Investigators are still trying to come up with a motive for the shooting.

