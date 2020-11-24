Advertisement

State certifies November general election results

(WITN)
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The North Carolina State Board of Elections has certified results for the 2020 general election.

The state Supreme Court chief justice race between Republican Paul Newby and Democrat Cheri Beasley is still going through a recount process.

President Donald Trump defeated Democratic nominee Joe Biden by 1.3 percentage points.

Sen. Thom Tillis defeated Democrat Cal Cunningham by a wider margin.

The state saw a record number of registered voters and mail-in votes. Over 5.5 million of the more than 7.3 million registered voters cast ballots in this year’s election.

The 75% voter turnout surpassed the 69% participation seen in November 2016.

