Some colleges in state requiring students to show negative COVID test to return to campus

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -Some North Carolina colleges plan to require students to show a negative COVID-19 test in order to return to campus after their winter break.

At the University of North Carolina System Board of Governors meeting last week, President Peter Hans said schools will do re-entry testing or require students to show a negative test before they can return for the spring semester.

The News & Observer reports that Hans also sent a letter to chancellors on Nov. 2 suggesting strategies for the end of the fall semester and spring. Those efforts are intended to keep students and employees safe and keep universities running this spring without serious spikes in cases and disruptions.

