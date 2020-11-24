Replacement planned for 62-year-old Pitt County bridge

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A decades-old bridge in eastern Carolina is set to be replaced in early 2021.

The NC Department of Transportation says work to replace the bridge over Meadow Branch on Tucker-Bullock Road in Pitt County will begin in mid-January.

The original bridge was built in 1958, and construction on the new bridge is expected to be completed by the spring of 2022 at a cost of $493,000.

The bridge is located north of Stokes near the Martin County line.

Traffic will be detoured onto BearGrass and Sheppard Mill Roads while work is underway.

