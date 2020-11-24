Advertisement

RDU predicts 167,000 Thanksgiving flyers, a drop from 2019

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Raleigh-Durham International Airport says that it expects this year’s Thanksgiving holiday traffic to be much lower than it was last year due to the pandemic.

The airport said in a news release Monday that it’s expecting 167,000 passengers to fly through the airport from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30. It predicts the busiest travel day will be Sunday, with about 9,100 passengers.

The airport says it expects about 8,400 travelers to fly through the airport on Tuesday. By contrast, 54,800 passengers flew through the airport on the Sunday after Thanksgiving in 2019.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday the governor tightened mask requirements.
Cooper tightens mask requirements; Bertie & Perquimans counties now red for COVID-19
This is a new mug shot of Robert Strother.
Suspect charged with shooting deputy & resident out of hospital, given $5 million bond
Police in Roanoke Rapids are asking for your help in solving a theft from their Walmart.
Woman wanted after electronics taken from Walmart
This Greenville man was sentenced to two years and four months in federal prison.
Greenville man gets federal prison time for threatening Black family with metal rod
Randon Jenkins was convicted of distributing drugs that resulted in a death.
Jacksonville man faces life in prison after convicted on drug distribution charges related to death

Latest News

setencing
Brunswick County man sentenced to 14 years on multiple drug charges
This map shows county hot spots for the coronavirus.
COVID-19: Northampton County confirms another death
Long lines are forming at coronavirus testing sites across the east as cases rise and people...
Long lines at COVID testing sites ahead of Thanksgiving
Joint Health
Joint Health