RDU predicts 167,000 Thanksgiving flyers, a drop from 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Raleigh-Durham International Airport says that it expects this year’s Thanksgiving holiday traffic to be much lower than it was last year due to the pandemic.

The airport said in a news release Monday that it’s expecting 167,000 passengers to fly through the airport from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30. It predicts the busiest travel day will be Sunday, with about 9,100 passengers.

The airport says it expects about 8,400 travelers to fly through the airport on Tuesday. By contrast, 54,800 passengers flew through the airport on the Sunday after Thanksgiving in 2019.

