Advertisement

Pennsylvania certifies Biden as winner of presidential vote

Joe Biden
Joe Biden(Andrew Harnik | AP)
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The Pennsylvania governor says Democrat Joe Biden has been certified as the winner of the presidential vote in the state.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf tweeted Tuesday that the Pennsylvania State Department ``certified the results of the November 3 election in Pennsylvania for president and vice president of the United States. As required by federal law, I’ve signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.’'

President Donald Trump lost the state’s 20 electoral votes to Biden. Trump has made Pennsylvania a centerpiece of his unsuccessful legal attempts to invalidate the election results.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday the governor tightened mask requirements.
Cooper tightens mask requirements; Bertie & Perquimans counties now red for COVID-19
This is a new mug shot of Robert Strother.
Suspect charged with shooting deputy & resident out of hospital, given $5 million bond
Police in Roanoke Rapids are asking for your help in solving a theft from their Walmart.
Woman wanted after electronics taken from Walmart
This Greenville man was sentenced to two years and four months in federal prison.
Greenville man gets federal prison time for threatening Black family with metal rod
Randon Jenkins was convicted of distributing drugs that resulted in a death.
Jacksonville man faces life in prison after convicted on drug distribution charges related to death

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2020 file photo, a Republican election challenger at right watches over...
Detroit-area county certifies vote after first blocking it
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks about House Republicans and the election,...
Trump ally McCarthy is reelected leader of House Republicans
A handful of battleground states are still counting mail-in ballots that will decide the...
NBC PROJECTIONS: Trump wins North Carolina, Biden takes Georgia
The message from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck...
Post-election rancor clouds chances for COVID relief bill