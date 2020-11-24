Advertisement

NCEL 11-23-20

NCEL 11-23-20
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday the governor tightened mask requirements.
Cooper tightens mask requirements; Bertie & Perquimans counties now red for COVID-19
This is a new mug shot of Robert Strother.
Suspect charged with shooting deputy & resident out of hospital, given $5 million bond
Police in Roanoke Rapids are asking for your help in solving a theft from their Walmart.
Woman wanted after electronics taken from Walmart
This Greenville man was sentenced to two years and four months in federal prison.
Greenville man gets federal prison time for threatening Black family with metal rod
Randon Jenkins was convicted of distributing drugs that resulted in a death.
Jacksonville man faces life in prison after convicted on drug distribution charges related to death

Latest News

NCEL 11 23
NCEL 11 23
Hundreds of holiday meals for families in Pitt County
Hundreds of holiday meals for families in Pitt County
Bridge north of Stokes to be replaced early next year
Replacement planned for 62-year-old Pitt County bridge
The move clears the way for Joe Biden aides to begin coordinating with federal agencies on...
US agency ascertains Biden as winner, lets transition begin