Advertisement

NCDOT temporarily halting much construction work along interstates

The state is closing down work zones during the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
The state is closing down work zones during the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend.(WITN)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -North Carolina transportation officials say they’re temporarily halting much construction work along interstates and other major routes to ease congestion for holiday travelers.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said in a news release that it was shutting down work along interstates, U.S. routes and key state routes from Tuesday through next Monday.

In certain exceptions, work that doesn’t impact travel lanes and certain projects that would make it unsafe to open all travel lanes will continue.

The agency encouraged drivers to check road status on DriveNC.gov if they have questions about a particular route. It also asks travelers to follow safety rules.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday the governor tightened mask requirements.
Cooper tightens mask requirements; Bertie & Perquimans counties now red for COVID-19
This is a new mug shot of Robert Strother.
Suspect charged with shooting deputy & resident out of hospital, given $5 million bond
This Greenville man was sentenced to two years and four months in federal prison.
Greenville man gets federal prison time for threatening Black family with metal rod
Police in Roanoke Rapids are asking for your help in solving a theft from their Walmart.
Woman wanted after electronics taken from Walmart
Remains identified as Jaleel Evans of Greensboro
Human remains located in Castalia identified

Latest News

Some colleges in state requiring students to show negative COVID test to return
Some colleges in state requiring students to show negative COVID test to return to campus
A 12-year-old girl was shot in the leg Tuesday morning inside this middle school.
Student in custody after 12-year-old girl shot inside Hendersonville school
Government buildings in Jacksonville & Onslow Co. restricting public access once again
State certifies November general election results