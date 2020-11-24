Long COVID testing lines ahead of Thanksgiving

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Long lines are forming at coronavirus testing sites across the east as cases rise and people look to get tested ahead of the holiday.

As of 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, a line of cars were wrapped around the parking lot at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

Across the country, lines have spanned multiple blocks in major cities like Boston and Chicago, with people waiting hours to get tested before Thanksgiving.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends not traveling for Thanksgiving and is encouraging people to celebrate with people in their own households only.

