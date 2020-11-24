Advertisement

Jim’s Forecast: Sunny, but cool on Tuesday

Light north winds will keep our temps well below average Tuesday
By Jim Howard
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Tuesday & Wednesday

Sunshine will fill the skies Tuesday with some returning cloud cover on Wednesday. Highs will peak in the cool mid 50s Tuesday afternoon with much lighter winds, Overnight lows to return to the upper 30s late Tuesday night. Highs on Wednesday will be back in the mid 60s despite the increasing clouds with warmer weather in store for Thanksgiving. Light southerly winds will move in Wednesday afternoon.

Thanksgiving Day

The second front of the week will move through early Thursday bringing a few showers along with it. At this point, it is looking less like a deluge and more like a few occasional showers. Highs will reach the warm low 70s for turkey day with increasing southerly winds at 10-15 mph.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Skies will run partly cloudy both Friday and Saturday with temps continuing to peak close to 70° both days with overnight lows dipping to the mid 50s. A strong cold front will approach late Sunday with increasing cloud cover. Highs will again near 70° with rain chances perking up late Sunday afternoon into Sunday night.

