Hundreds of holiday meals for families in Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Local service organizations teamed up to provide holiday meals for hundreds of families in Pitt County on Monday. Beast Philanthropy, part of Youtuber Mr. Beast, and Churches Outreach Network shared 500 Thanksgiving meal boxes with the community.

Cars lined up for blocks in west Greenville to receive meals, including chicken, ham, and all the traditional fixings.

Families also received supplies to help keep them safe, like hand sanitizer and face masks. Volunteers say it was essential to come together as a community to celebrate the holiday season.

“There’s no more business as usual, but we’re excited that we can reach out to our community. And even though we can’t hug and kiss and be in their presence, we can see from a distance,” said Volunteer Alanna Pierce.

Organizers have a similar event planned in Robersonville in Martin County on Wednesday afternoon.

