Human remains located in Castalia identified
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 7:40 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says human remains found near the entrance of Sandy Creek Gameland, located in Castalia, have been identified as a Guilford County man.
The remains were found on October 28.
This month, the Medical Examiner’s Office determined the remains were that of 29-year-old Jaleel Taqee Evans of Greensboro.
At this time, the cause of death has not been determined.
