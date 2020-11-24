Advertisement

Human remains located in Castalia identified

Remains identified as Jaleel Evans of Greensboro
Remains identified as Jaleel Evans of Greensboro(Nash County Sheriff's Office)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 7:40 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says human remains found near the entrance of Sandy Creek Gameland, located in Castalia, have been identified as a Guilford County man.

The remains were found on October 28.

This month, the Medical Examiner’s Office determined the remains were that of 29-year-old Jaleel Taqee Evans of Greensboro.

At this time, the cause of death has not been determined.

