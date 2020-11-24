Bertie County health professionals respond to “red zone” designation

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The N.C. Department of Health announced we have doubled the number of counties in risk of critical spread of COVID-19.

Bertie County is among the 20 in the state to be considered by the state’s health department as in the “red zone.”

Bertie County has now had 24 deaths with two of them on Tuesday.

Now, with residents making plans for the holidays, Bertie County Rural Health’s doctors of internal medicine, like Paul Ziomek, worry the numbers will increase again after Thanksgiving.

“Unfortunately, I think there will be an uptick,” Ziomek said.

So, what exactly does “red zone” mean? The state’s department of health says it indicates certification community spread. Each county is colored-coded depending on the level of spread: red, meaning critical, orange, meaning substantial, and yellow, meaning significant.

Bertie County Rural Health chronic care manager Hajee Nebane says they’re prepared.

“We have seen an increase, but it’s nothing we can’t handle,” said Nebane.

Nebane and nursing supervisor Jana White have even canceled their holiday plans for safety reasons.

“I normally would go on a family trip, but we canceled all of that and decided just to stay home and do virtual with our family up north,” Nebane said.

“Personally, with my family, we’ve, kind of, canceled out Thanksgiving. And we’ll just have to do virtual, because you can’t take the risk. It’s just going to keep spreading,” White said.

White says when it comes to people and thanksgiving plans, she’s, “Concerned that they’re going to get comfortable with their family, the masks will be off, it’ll be hugging. We have been a while without being able to have the contact of our family. And you want to hug. It’s just nature to want to be able to spend that time with them; so, just getting a little more comfortable, and coming back, and then, bringing in germs, or what, back to the community.”

They can only hope for the best. And the center says they’re informing their patients as much as they can.

“We’re dedicated to trying to eradicate and limit the number of cases in the area,” Ziomek.

