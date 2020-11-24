Alzheimer’s/Dementia-Friendly “Happy Thanksgiving” during COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - COVID-19 guidelines in North Carolina are tightening as the state and country look at increased record-breaking positive case numbers just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

With the numerous COVID-19 impacts, people with a loved one with Alzheimer’s or Dementia have even more adjustments to consider.

With limits on in-person gatherings on Thanksgiving and beyond to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) recommends ways to create a dementia-friendly Thanksgiving celebration for families impacted by Alzheimer’s during the pandemic.

“Thanksgiving is all about being together with loved ones, but like almost every other facet of daily life, celebrations need to be adapted this year because of COVID-19,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s president, and CEO. “There are ways that families living with Alzheimer’s disease can adjust their celebrations in a dementia-friendly manner to protect their loved ones while still connecting with family and friends.”

Families caring for someone with Alzheimer’s disease should consider small gatherings for the household only, remaining socially distant with a mask when extended family or friends visit, and avoiding hugging or handshaking. To helped loved ones connect, the AFA suggests online video chats with extended family, engaging in everyday activities such as looking at old pictures, singing, or listening to music that could reduce the stress of adjusting to what could be a different holiday celebration.

To the greatest extent possible, ask the person what traditions are important to them, and most importantly, keep them involved and be sensitive to their needs with their routine.

The AFA says if the person usually takes an afternoon walk, build in time for that. If they go to bed earlier in the evening, hold the celebration earlier in the day so that everyone can participate. Have comforting items and activities available to help. Also, make sure that the individual is well-rested. If your loved one becomes agitated, help to identify the unmet need.

Finally, social workers with the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America recommend you consider sharing beneficial information with family and friends regarding the person’s health before a gathering, especially with those who do not see that individual regularly. This will enable them to understand where the person may be in the disease progression to know how they can be helpful and supportive.

Families who have questions or would like additional information can speak with a licensed social worker through AFA’s Helpline by calling 866-232-8484 or via web chat through AFA’s website, www.alzfdn.org. The helpline is open seven days a week.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.