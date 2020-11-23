Advertisement

Woman wanted after electronics taken from Walmart

Police in Roanoke Rapids are asking for your help in solving a theft from their Walmart.
Police in Roanoke Rapids are asking for your help in solving a theft from their Walmart.
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Roanoke Rapids are asking for your help in solving a theft from their Walmart.

Surveillance cameras caught a woman wanted for questioning after several electronic items were taken between 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Anyone with information on the woman’s identity should call Roanoke Rapids police at (252) 676-5638, or anonymously at Halifax County Crime Stoppers at (252) 583-4444.

