Woman wanted after electronics taken from Walmart

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Roanoke Rapids are asking for your help in solving a theft from their Walmart.

Surveillance cameras caught a woman wanted for questioning after several electronic items were taken between 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Anyone with information on the woman’s identity should call Roanoke Rapids police at (252) 676-5638, or anonymously at Halifax County Crime Stoppers at (252) 583-4444.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.