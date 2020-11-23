Advertisement

The votes are in: National Zoo’s giant panda cub named

The National Zoo’s giant panda cub was named Xiao Qi Ji following a public vote.
The National Zoo’s giant panda cub was named Xiao Qi Ji following a public vote.(Source: Smithsonian’s National Zoo/WJLA via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The National Zoo’s giant panda cub finally has a name.

Following a public vote, the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute announced Monday that the 3-month-old cub will be named Xiao Qi Ji.

In English, it translates as “Little Miracle.” It was one of four Mandarin names that were up for a public vote last week on the zoo’s website.

Just under 135,000 votes came over five days.

The panda’s birth was livestreamed in August. Since then, upwards of 1.5 million people have tuned into the zoo’s giant panda cam to watch him grow.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

who has multiple felony charges, is accused of shooting Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office Dep....
UPDATE: Shooting suspect in custody after days-long manhunt
Rocky Mount police investigate teen homicide
The victim of a shooting that sparked a days-long manhunt for the suspect is doing better now,...
Family says Lenoir Co. shooting victim is doing better
shooting
One man injured, in hospital in Rocky Mount shooting
Vidant limits visitation for holiday season

Latest News

FILE - This Friday, May 16, 2014, file photo, shows the General Motors logo at the company's...
GM to recall 7 million vehicles globally to replace Takata air bags
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 25, 2020 photo, a fishing boat unloads its catch including just...
Pandemic has taken a bite out of seafood trade, consumption
“Let Us Dream” aims to outline Francis’ vision of a more economically and environmentally just...
Pope Francis’ book explores George Floyd, virus skeptics
A woman who works as a housekeeper was on her way to work and was lucky to survive the attack.
Woman who was pushed onto NY subway can't remember attack
Long lines Monday morning at this testing site in Greenville.
Cooper could announce new restrictions; testing sites busy ahead of Thanksgiving