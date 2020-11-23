Thanksgiving ‘Click It or Ticket’ statewide enforcement campaign underway

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program is reminding drivers this Thanksgiving week about their responsibility to buckle up when behind the wheel.

Law enforcement will be out patrolling North Carolina roads as part of the Thanksgiving ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign, starting Monday and running through Sunday, Nov. 29.

Despite reduced traffic volumes during the COVID-19 pandemic, roadway deaths and serious accidents have increased in North Carolina in 2020. Last year there were 434 total unbelted deaths across the state. Already in 2020, 440 people have lost their lives while not wearing a seatbelt.

During Thanksgiving Week 2019, eight people lost their lives on North Carolina roadways while not wearing a seatbelt, and another 22 were seriously injured.

North Carolina law requires all passengers in a vehicle to be properly restrained. Violations are punishable by fines up to $179.

To help you and your loved ones stay safe this Thanksgiving holiday, GHSP reminds drivers and passengers to buckle up. Don’t drink and drive. Obey the posted speed limit. Keep a safe following distance. Turn on your headlights in the rain or snow. Put away all distractions including cell phones.

