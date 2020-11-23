SUPPORT LOCAL: Shop Small Saturday happening this weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Small businesses have been hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why Greenville city leaders are urging you to shop local this Saturday.

Shop Small Saturday is happening all day Saturday, November 28 in Greenville. It’s part of a national movement to support local businesses the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Local stores are offering specials and discounts throughout the day to increase foot traffic and encourage people to do their holiday shopping locally.

Meredith Hawke, Interim Executive Director of Uptown Greenville, says when you shop small, you make a big difference.

For those who do not want to head out to stores in-person, there will also be online deals. You can learn more here.

