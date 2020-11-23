Smithsonian National Zoo announces giant panda cub’s name

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) - The votes are in and America has chosen the name for the Smithsonian National Zoo’s 3-month-old giant panda cub.

Tallying a little less than 135,000 votes, the winning name is Xiao Qi Ji, which translates as “Little Miracle” in English.

It was one of four Mandarin Chinese names that were offered for a public online vote.

As part of the zoo’s cooperative breeding agreement with the China Wildlife Conservation Association, all cubs born at the zoo move to China once they reach four years old.

As a public health precaution due to COVID-19, the Smithsonian National zoo is temporarily closed to the public.

