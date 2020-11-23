Road closures suspended for the holiday weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -Though traffic is expected to be lighter than usual for the Thanksgiving holiday due to COVID-19, the N.C. Department of Transportation wants to assist drivers who are traveling by suspending most construction activity along its major highways.

The work shutdown along interstates, U.S. and key N.C. routes is expected to go from Tuesday morning through the evening of Monday, Nov. 30.

There are some exceptions where construction conditions make it unsafe to open all lanes. Work that does not impact travel lanes can continue for some projects.

Drivers can check on the status of the highways they plan to use by going to DriveNC.gov. It provides the status of roads by route, county or region and is updated 24 hours a day.

Motorists are urged to be cautious through the extended weekend and obey posted speed limits, even in work zones where no construction activity is taking place.

