Original Gerber baby celebrates 94th birthday

By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WVLT) -Ann Turner Cook was only 4 months old when she became famous as the original Gerber baby. Ann turned 94 on Friday.

According to the company’s website, Gerber held a contest in 1928 to find a face to represent their baby food.

Many artists submitted oil paintings, but Dorothy Hope Smith, who specialized in children’s portraits and happened to be Cook’s neighbor, submitted a charcoal sketch which was selected.

Cook’s face appeared on Gerber products beginning in 1928 and became the official trademark in 1931.

Cook became an English teacher for the majority of her life, according to WLS.

Gerber announced back in May a little girl named Magnolia became the first-ever adopted baby to be featured in the campaign since it began in 1928.

