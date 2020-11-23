North Carolina Retailers Merchants Association encourages safe, smart and local shopping this holiday season

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -The North Carolina Retail Merchants Association is encouraging consumers to this holiday season, but to be safe and smart amid the pandemic.

The Thanksgiving holiday typically ushers in the official start of the holiday shopping season however, given the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, retailers are adapting their strategies to ensure they are serving customers safely and effectively. Some are choosing to close on Thanksgiving Day; others are offering several months of “Black Friday” deals; and others will be featuring the same deals both in-stores and online throughout the holiday season to allow consumers to spread out their shopping.

According to the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics, consumers surveyed said they would spend, on average, $998 which is up slightly from spending last year.

“North Carolina retailers are excited about this holiday season,” said Andy Ellen, president and general counsel of NCRMA. “For our independent retail store owners in small town North Carolina, the holiday shopping season is an important time, this year especially. For many of them, holiday sales will help them finish the year successfully. Additionally, there are many stores that were closed for weeks and are struggling to recover from the shut down and they are anxiously awaiting customers to return to shop.”

Ellen encourages consumers to shop local businesses, saying, “their commitment to their communities, where they live and operate, is strong and deep, and we hope shoppers will visit brick and mortar stores not only because of their excellent staff, superior customer service and the specialty products they provide, but also to give back to their communities, by keeping their money local.”

Ellen also addressed shopping safely in stores this holiday season.

“The main concern for all retailers has and continues to be the health and safety of their employees and their customers. Since the onset of the COVID-19, retailers have made wide-ranging changes in their operations with safety in mind. They have incorporated social distancing procedures and worked tirelessly to keep stores open, shelves stocked, and carts sanitized. Many have shortened hours to institute stringent cleaning processes.

NCRMA also asks that you please wear a mask or face covering and be considerate if you are asked to do so when you are shopping. They add, “We can’t all know the reason another customer isn’t wearing a mask, such as due to a health condition, so be kind to each other.”

