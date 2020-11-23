Advertisement

North Carolina health officials say multiple people sick from sushi

(WCAX)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 23, 2020
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Health officials in North Carolina say at least 10 people got sick after eating sushi bought from two different grocery stores.

The Charlotte Observer reports that health officials say they sushi was sold at two Harris Teeter grocery stores in Concord. Harris Teeter has contacted 429 households that made purchases at the stores’ sushi bars, which are operated by a third-party vendor.

Health officials say those who ate the sushi and got sick have been vomiting and experiencing other symptoms like diarrhea, fever, muscle aches and abdominal cramps.

