National Fish and Wildlife Federation awards flood grant to New Bern

New Bern receives flood mitigation grant
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The National Fish and Wildlife Federation awarded 46 grants to cities across the country, one of them in Eastern North Carolina.

New Bern city leaders now have a $150,000 grant they’ll use to mitigate flooding.

They say the money will continue planning to identify priority restoration sites for a nature-based infrastructure project to reduce flood risks along the Neuse and Trent rivers.

The city’s resiliency planning process has been underway for several months, but officials say the money will help New Bern receive recognition on a national stage.

