Music as a healing power during stressful times

Brynn Marr Hospital has launched a partnership with the non-profit Musicians On Call.
Research suggests music can reduce or manage stress and listening to music after a stressful event can help your nervous system recover faster.(Musicians On Call)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 8:02 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s been a stressful year and experts say music can be a powerful way to cope.

Research suggests music can reduce or manage stress and listening to music after a stressful event can help your nervous system recover faster.

“Researchers found two of the most important functions of music is to achieve a better mood and become more self aware. There really is a healing power of music,” said CEO of Brynn Marr Hospital Allison Davenport.

Due to the positive impact of music, Brynn Marr Hospital has launched a partnership with the non-profit Musicians On Call to bring live and recorded music to patients at the hospital. Patients can enjoy 30-minute virtual live performances with musicians and connect with them.

To learn more about the program, click here.

