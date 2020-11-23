Music as a healing power during stressful times

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s been a stressful year and experts say music can be a powerful way to cope.

Research suggests music can reduce or manage stress and listening to music after a stressful event can help your nervous system recover faster.

“Researchers found two of the most important functions of music is to achieve a better mood and become more self aware. There really is a healing power of music,” said CEO of Brynn Marr Hospital Allison Davenport.

Due to the positive impact of music, Brynn Marr Hospital has launched a partnership with the non-profit Musicians On Call to bring live and recorded music to patients at the hospital. Patients can enjoy 30-minute virtual live performances with musicians and connect with them.

