Advertisement

Military steps in to help in El Paso hospitals amid devastating COVID-19 surge

By KFOX staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 7:23 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) - As El Paso’s healthcare workers give their all in the struggle against COVID-19, hospitals are getting some much-needed help from the military.

“We are dealing with a pandemic unlike any other,” Air Force Staff Sgt. Blake Pfaff said.

With El Paso hospitals and ICUs over capacity since last month due to one of the worst COVID-19 surges in the country, three Air Force medical teams have spent the past two weeks deployed to aid in the fight.

“We came over here to University Medical Center. We onboarded here with medical staff who showed us around the hospital. After that, we hit the ground running and started working in some of the critical care sections and emergency medicine rooms,” Pfaff said.

He is a member of the team at UMC, where the COVID-19 ICU is drawing comparisons to a war zone.

“A lot of the people I work with have described it similar to Afghanistan, Iraq. There’s just a large amount of patients that were taking care of and a lot of critically sick patients,” Pfaff said.

El Paso has seen a wave of deaths among COVID-19 patients that has overwhelmed the county morgue, with the county having to call in the National Guard to work through a backlog of nearly 240 bodies.

The Air Force teams say they’re taking pride in the patients they have been able to save.

“We do have some patients unfortunately losing their lives,” Pfaff said. “But I’d rather focus on the patients we are taking care of, the ones that we are able to take off the emergency ventilators.”

Although members of the military are often called heroes for their service, the medical teams say the spotlight belongs on the healthcare workers who have been saving lives in El Paso since the pandemic began.

“They’re the real heroes. Were just here in support of them,” Pfaff said.

Copyright 2020 KFOX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

who has multiple felony charges, is accused of shooting Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office Dep....
UPDATE: Shooting suspect in custody after days-long manhunt
Rocky Mount police investigate teen homicide
The victim of a shooting that sparked a days-long manhunt for the suspect is doing better now,...
Family says Lenoir Co. shooting victim is doing better
shooting
One man injured, in hospital in Rocky Mount shooting
Vidant limits visitation for holiday season

Latest News

Research suggests music can reduce or manage stress and listening to music after a stressful...
Music as a healing power during stressful times
Assistant Chief Judith Harrison said a 20-year-old woman is dead after a Brooklyn shooting...
Police: 1 killed, 6 hurt in shooting at Brooklyn apartments
FILE - This Oct. 4, 2020 file photo shows a Regal Cinemas location in New York City.
Regal owner Cineworld secures financial help until hoped-for reopening
MUSIC THERAPY BRYNN MARR HOSPITAL
MUSIC THERAPY BRYNN MARR HOSPITAL
Judge
Winston-Salem judge orders evaluation of 87-year-old charged with murder