Advertisement

Lenoir County hosts free COVID testing, turkey giveaway, bill assistance, and more

Kinston COVID test site, giveaway
Kinston COVID test site, giveaway(WITN)
By Tresia Bowles
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Lines at testing sites all over the East have been bumper-to-bumper people rushing to get a COVID-19 test ahead of Thanksgiving.

However, there was something unique about a testing site in Kinston. Not only were drivers able to pull up for a COVID-19 test, but some also received a turkey, help with rent and utilities, and health resources.

Kinston Mayor Don Hardy was in attendance.

“This is a big deal,” Hardy said, “As we’re going into the holiday season... we definitely wanted to be able to provide something and also give some folks the opportunity to be tested before they go amongst their loved ones.”

It’s called the Community Day, “People Helping People,” in Kinston. One of the organizers, Crystal Gwendo, says their organization helps people regularly, especially with rent and utility bills.

Her organization, Greene Lamp Community Action, partnered with United Providers of Health, KeyStone Management, and other county officials to make this happen,

And the community banded together from everywhere to help out. Lester Lyons is a lab technician who came from Charlotte.

“Coming from this area and being able to give back; anytime that you can do that, especially with something as important as COVID-19, it’s great for me to be here,” Lyons said.

And some in the Wingate Apartment Complex-area appreciate it. Juan Cortes lives in the neighborhood—so close, he walked up to for the testing.

“These days, especially with people not wearing their masks, I’d rather be safe than sorry,” Cortes said.

Cortes said he’s staying home, as his 80-year-old mother, who lives in New York, asked of him.

Still, whether you’re testing to stay home like Cortes, or because you want to protect your family, Mayor Hardy says it never hurts to be sure, as Lenoir County nears 2,000 cases and over 50 deaths.

Those three W’s mean wearing a mask, washing your hands, and waiting at least six feet from others.

And Gwendo says if you need assistance with utilities and rent, you can reach out to Greene Lamp Community at 252-523-7770.

All of the around 80 turkeys were gone in less than 30 minutes, with the help of Kinston Fire Rescue.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a new mug shot of Robert Strother.
Suspect charged with shooting deputy & resident out of hospital, given $5 million bond
On Monday the governor tightened mask requirements.
Cooper tightens mask requirements; Bertie & Perquimans counties now red for COVID-19
The victim of a shooting that sparked a days-long manhunt for the suspect is doing better now,...
Family says Lenoir Co. shooting victim is doing better
Rocky Mount police investigate teen homicide
North Carolina health officials say multiple people sick from sushi

Latest News

Bridge north of Stokes to be replaced early next year
Replacement planned for 62-year-old Pitt County bridge
The move clears the way for Joe Biden aides to begin coordinating with federal agencies on...
US agency ascertains Biden as winner, lets transition begin
Tryon Palace participates in Giving Tuesday
Tryon Palace participates in Giving Tuesday
OAJ Airport
Airports, health officials preparing for holiday travel
Remains identified as Jaleel Evans of Greensboro
Human remains located in Castalia identified