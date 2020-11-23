Advertisement

Ken Jennings will be first interim ‘Jeopardy!’ host

This image released by JEOPARDY! shows Ken Jennings, a 74-time champion the the set of the...
This image released by JEOPARDY! shows Ken Jennings, a 74-time champion the the set of the popular quiz show. Jennings will be the first interim guest for the late Alex Trebek, and the show will try other guest hosts before naming a permanent replacement.(JEOPARDY!)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — “Jeopardy!” record-holder Ken Jennings will be the first in a series of interim hosts replacing Alex Trebek when the show resumes production next Monday.

Producers announced Monday that Jennings, who won 74 games in a row and claimed the show’s “Greatest of All Time” title in a competition last year, will host episodes that air in January.

A long-term host for Trebek, who died of cancer on Nov. 8, will be named later.

“By bringing in familiar guest hosts for the foreseeable future, our goal is to create a sense of community and continuity for our viewers,” the show’s executive producer, Mike Richards, said.

The show is in its 37th year of syndication, and Trebek was its only host. It is still airing shows that Trebek filmed before his death.

Richards said that “Jeopardy!” will air repeat episodes for the holiday weeks beginning Dec. 21 and 28, meaning Trebek’s final week of shows will air starting Monday, Jan. 4.

Jennings’ episodes begin on Jan. 11.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a new mug shot of Robert Strother.
Suspected deputy gunman out of hospital, given $5 million bond
On Monday the governor tightened mask requirements.
Cooper tightens mask requirements; Bertie & Perquimans counties now red for COVID-19
The victim of a shooting that sparked a days-long manhunt for the suspect is doing better now,...
Family says Lenoir Co. shooting victim is doing better
Rocky Mount police investigate teen homicide
North Carolina health officials say multiple people sick from sushi

Latest News

FILE - This Aug. 28, 2020 file photo shows the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind.
Federal prisons to prioritize staff to receive virus vaccine
North Carolina Retailers Merchants Association encourages safe, smart and local shopping this holiday season
The move clears the way for Joe Biden aides to begin coordinating with federal agencies on...
US agency ascertains Biden as winner, lets transition begin
Thanksgiving ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign
Thanksgiving ‘Click It or Ticket’ statewide enforcement campaign underway
AAA: Gasoline prices in Carolinas trend cheaper ahead of Thanksgiving