Jacksonville man faces life in prison after convicted on drug distribution charges related to death

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Jacksonville man could serve life in prison after a jury convicted him on drug distribution and other charges.

According to court records and evidence presented at the trial, Randon Jenkins, 37, provided heroin to a victim who died later of a heroin overdose.

After the victim was discovered, detectives found bags of heroin marked with a unique stamp in the victim’s bedroom. Through informants, cell phone evidence and other evidence, detectives connected Jenkins to the stamped heroin bags.

After searching Jenkins’ home two weeks later, officials found the same stamped heroin bags, along with guns and other drugs.

Jenkins was convicted of distribution of heroin resulting in death, two counts of possessing a firearm while a felon, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, three counts of distribution of heroin and/or crack, as well as three counts of possession with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl and crack.

Jenkins faces a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment due to the severity of his criminal history. His sentencing is scheduled for the week of Feb. 21, 2021.

