Advertisement

Greenville’s ‘free parking’ ending after 8 months

The city eased parking restrictions on March 19th due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The city eased parking restrictions on March 19th due to the coronavirus pandemic.(WITN)
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Eight months of ‘free parking’ in Greenville has come to an end.

The city eased parking restrictions on March 19th due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting today, the city will again enforce parking regulations for all posted time restrictions during the day. Nighttime restrictions will remain on hold until further notice.

Greenville says those who violate parking ordinances will be issued warning citations until the end of the year. That will allow the public to get acclimated to enforcement happening once again.

After the first of the year, the city says fines will then resume for the following:

  • Time-limited parking on certain streets
  • Utilization of streets for storage
  • Parking in residential parking zones without a permit
  • Metered parking
  • Parking left to curb
  • Parking on the sidewalk
  • Parking in a designated “No Parking” zone

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a new mug shot of Robert Strother.
Suspected deputy gunman out of hospital, given $5 million bond
The victim of a shooting that sparked a days-long manhunt for the suspect is doing better now,...
Family says Lenoir Co. shooting victim is doing better
Rocky Mount police investigate teen homicide
shooting
One man injured, in hospital in Rocky Mount shooting
Vidant limits visitation for holiday season

Latest News

Long lines Monday morning at this testing site in Greenville.
LIVE: Bertie & Perquimans counties now red for COVID-19
This is a new mug shot of Robert Strother.
Suspected deputy gunman out of hospital, given $5 million bond
This map shows COVID-19 hot spots in the state.
COVID-19: Hospitalizations top 1,600 for first time
Police in Roanoke Rapids are asking for your help in solving a theft from their Walmart.
Woman wanted after electronics taken from Walmart