Greenville’s ‘free parking’ ending after 8 months

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Eight months of ‘free parking’ in Greenville has come to an end.

The city eased parking restrictions on March 19th due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting today, the city will again enforce parking regulations for all posted time restrictions during the day. Nighttime restrictions will remain on hold until further notice.

Greenville says those who violate parking ordinances will be issued warning citations until the end of the year. That will allow the public to get acclimated to enforcement happening once again.

After the first of the year, the city says fines will then resume for the following:

Time-limited parking on certain streets

Utilization of streets for storage

Parking in residential parking zones without a permit

Metered parking

Parking left to curb

Parking on the sidewalk

Parking in a designated “No Parking” zone

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.