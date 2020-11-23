Greenville man gets federal prison time for threatening Black family with metal rod

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man will spend more than two years in federal prison after threatening an African American family because of their race.

Douglas Gurkins, 34, was sentenced today to two years and four months in prison for violating the Fair Housing Act.

Back in August, Gurkins pled guilty, admitting that in December 2014 he went to the family’s home, yelled racial slurs at them, and threatened to shoot the mother and her four children. Prosecutors say the man then threatened the family with a metal rod.

The feds say the family moved out a few days later.

“This defendant terrorized an entire family by threatening to kill African American parents and their four children and others because of their race. This kind of cruel terror has no place in the United States of America, and the U.S. Department of Justice will remain vigilant in prosecuting anyone who interferes with any families’ housing rights.”

From 2014-2018, Gurkins is accused of making similar threats against two other African American families in the same neighborhood, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

