Family says Lenoir Co. shooting victim is doing better

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The victim of a shooting that sparked a days-long manhunt for the suspect is doing better now, according to his family.

Relatives said Kenny Goff was shot multiple times in his own backyard after an early morning of tracking deer with his wife and grandson.

“This man approached him and just started shooting him, stole his truck, took his wallet, his phone; didn’t care for nothing and my grandson is the one that seen it all,” said Lynn Goff, Kenny Goff’s wife.

Many neighbors and family members have described Goff as the type of person to give a stranger the shirt off his back.

Police suspect Robert Strother for shooting a Lenoir County sheriff’s deputy and Goff, a Lenoir County resident.

The Goffs said it was the family’s faith that pulled them through after two days of restlessness.

“I was praying, yeah me and her and my daughter was praying at the same time, ‘please Lord, help get him,’ and the next thing you know, it was God; the officers were telling us we’re gonna get him, we’re gonna get him,” said the Goffs.

Lynn Goff said after several surgeries, he is doing better.

“He has grabbed my hand and squeezed it like three times, so that’s really something, you know?” she said.

She urged people to be safe, saying it could happen to anyone, anywhere.

“I don’t want anyone else to suffer like me and Kenny suffer, and my daughters, my two daughters, they’re suffering,” said Lynn.

She thanked the 31 agencies that lent a helping hand in the search.

“They’re a blessing. They helped us, all of them, all counties. Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you!”

