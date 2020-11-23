Advertisement

Duke postpones season opener against Gardner-Webb

Duke Basketball Web Image
Duke Basketball Web Image(WITN Sports)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Ninth-ranked Duke’s season opener against Gardner-Webb has been postponed due to novel coronavirus issues within the Runnin’ Bulldogs program.

The announcement came Monday, two days before the men’s basketball game in Cameron Indoor Stadium. Gardner-Webb says the decision followed a positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing within its program. The player who tested positive is asymptomatic.

The schools said they might look to make up the game at a later date.

Duke is scheduled to host Coppin State on Saturday, while Gardner-Webb has scheduled games at No. 21 Florida State on Friday and at Georgia on Sunday.

