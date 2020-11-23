Advertisement

Don’t let moose lick your cars, Canadian authorities caution

Authorities in Jasper, in Canada’s Alberta province, have put up signs asking motorists to...
Authorities in Jasper, in Canada’s Alberta province, have put up signs asking motorists to avoid allowing moose to lick the salt off their cars.(Source: Parks Canada/Valerie Domaine/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER, Alberta (CNN) - Canadian officials are warning people not to let moose lick their cars.

Authorities in Jasper, in Canada’s Alberta province, have put up signs asking motorists to avoid allowing moose to lick the salt off their cars.

Moose find it hard to resist the salt that ends up on vehicles after it’s been spread on winter roads.

Many people at Jasper National Park stop on the side of the road to check out the moose, but officials say this can be dangerous when moose are too close to cars.

When that happens, they ask people to simply drive away.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

who has multiple felony charges, is accused of shooting Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office Dep....
UPDATE: Shooting suspect in custody after days-long manhunt
Rocky Mount police investigate teen homicide
The victim of a shooting that sparked a days-long manhunt for the suspect is doing better now,...
Family says Lenoir Co. shooting victim is doing better
shooting
One man injured, in hospital in Rocky Mount shooting
Vidant limits visitation for holiday season

Latest News

who has multiple felony charges, is accused of shooting Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office Dep....
UPDATE: Shooting suspect in custody after days-long manhunt
CDC / Alissa Eckert, MS
Carolinas AGC Foundation Launches Pandemic Education Campaign
This map shows COVID-19 hot spots in the state.
COVID-19: More deaths reported as cases spike
Gabriel Sterling, Georgia election implementation manager, said county officials are being...
Georgia election official says county offices are being strained amid recounts, coming runoff