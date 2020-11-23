COVID-19: Hospitalizations top 1,600 for first time
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 set a new record in North Carolina on Monday, reaching more than 1,600 for the first time.
The state Department of Health and Human Services said there were 1,601 people in the hospital with the virus, a jump of 30 since Sunday.
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|Beaufort County
|1,625
|53
|Bertie County
|857
|22
|Camden County
|170
|4
|Carteret County
|1,659
|19
|Chowan County
|587
|18
|Craven County
|2,934
|69
|Currituck County
|309
|5
|Dare County (includes non-residents)
|966
|4
|Duplin County
|3,228
|60
|Edgecombe County
|2,421
|79
|Gates County
|197
|5
|Greene County
|1,153
|22
|Halifax County
|1,874
|35
|Hertford County
|948
|40
|Hyde County
|183
|5
|Jones County
|278
|20
|Lenoir County
|1,980
|53
|Martin County
|788
|24
|Nash County
|4,219
|104
|Northampton County
|781
|27
|Onslow County
|4,809
|39
|Pamlico County
|378
|3
|Pasquotank County
|1.031
|35
|Perquimans County
|316
|4
|Pitt County
|7,498
|44
|Tyrrell County
|140
|3
|Washington County
|300
|8
|Wayne County
|5,513
|110
|Wilson County
|3,822
|79