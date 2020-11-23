Advertisement

COVID-19: Hospitalizations top 1,600 for first time

This map shows COVID-19 hot spots in the state.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 set a new record in North Carolina on Monday, reaching more than 1,600 for the first time.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said there were 1,601 people in the hospital with the virus, a jump of 30 since Sunday.

COUNTYCASESDEATHS
Beaufort County1,62553
Bertie County85722
Camden County1704
Carteret County1,65919
Chowan County58718
Craven County2,93469
Currituck County3095
Dare County (includes non-residents)9664
Duplin County3,22860
Edgecombe County2,42179
Gates County1975
Greene County1,15322
Halifax County1,87435
Hertford County94840
Hyde County1835
Jones County27820
Lenoir County1,98053
Martin County78824
Nash County4,219104
Northampton County78127
Onslow County4,80939
Pamlico County3783
Pasquotank County1.03135
Perquimans County3164
Pitt County7,49844
Tyrrell County1403
Washington County3008
Wayne County5,513110
Wilson County3,82279

