Advertisement

Cooper could announce new restrictions; testing sites busy ahead of Thanksgiving

Long lines Monday morning at this testing site in Greenville.
Long lines Monday morning at this testing site in Greenville.(WITN)
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper could announce new restrictions as COVID-19 cases hit another daily all-time high on Sunday.

The Department of Health and Human Services said there were 4,514 new cases on Sunday.

It comes as more people are getting tested ahead of Thanksgiving. Monday morning, cars were lined up out into the street at the testing site at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

Around 8:00 a.m. vehicles were lined up down Stantonsburg Road nearly to the Food Lion shopping center. Since then the hospital has made changes in the line-up queue to help keep that from happening.

Earlier this month the governor limited indoor gatherings to just 10 people and said if numbers don’t get better that new restrictions were possible.

Cooper will update the media at 2:00 p.m. and you can watch it live on WITN-TV or streamed on witn.com.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

who has multiple felony charges, is accused of shooting Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office Dep....
UPDATE: Shooting suspect in custody after days-long manhunt
Rocky Mount police investigate teen homicide
The victim of a shooting that sparked a days-long manhunt for the suspect is doing better now,...
Family says Lenoir Co. shooting victim is doing better
shooting
One man injured, in hospital in Rocky Mount shooting
Vidant limits visitation for holiday season

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 25, 2020 photo, a fishing boat unloads its catch including just...
Pandemic has taken a bite out of seafood trade, consumption
CDC / Alissa Eckert, MS
Carolinas AGC Foundation Launches Pandemic Education Campaign
This map shows COVID-19 hot spots in the state.
COVID-19: More deaths reported as cases spike
This photo shows the AstraZeneca offices and the corporate logo in Cambridge, England,...
3rd major COVID-19 vaccine shown to be effective and cheaper