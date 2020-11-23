Cooper could announce new restrictions; testing sites busy ahead of Thanksgiving

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper could announce new restrictions as COVID-19 cases hit another daily all-time high on Sunday.

The Department of Health and Human Services said there were 4,514 new cases on Sunday.

It comes as more people are getting tested ahead of Thanksgiving. Monday morning, cars were lined up out into the street at the testing site at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

Around 8:00 a.m. vehicles were lined up down Stantonsburg Road nearly to the Food Lion shopping center. Since then the hospital has made changes in the line-up queue to help keep that from happening.

Earlier this month the governor limited indoor gatherings to just 10 people and said if numbers don’t get better that new restrictions were possible.

Cooper will update the media at 2:00 p.m. and you can watch it live on WITN-TV or streamed on witn.com.

