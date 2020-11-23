Carolinas AGC Foundation Launches Pandemic Education Campaign

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - In an effort to improve safety in the construction industry, the Carolinas AGC Foundation is teaming with partners El Centro Hispano, Inc., Curtis Network Group and the Hispanic Contractors Association of the Carolinas to conduct a statewide bilingual campaign promoting safety, training and community outreach programs to address COVID-19 pandemic prevention and mitigation in the construction industry.

The campaign, which will launch the week of Nov. 23rd, is being funded through a grant by the North Carolina General Assembly and the CARES (Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act) funding. This media, education, and training outreach and community engagement program will focus on three primary target groups: construction workers, employers in the construction industry, and families of those who work in construction.

Resources, available in English and Spanish, include educational materials for both employers and workers, information about onsite or virtual COVID-19 safety training, and additional links to community resources. Information regarding resources and/or request training is available in English or Spanish.

The campaign will be delivered via radio stations across the North Carolina Network, radio stations of The Adam Gold Show Network, and via La Ley 101.1 FM and its streaming channel, with the largest Spanish language radio audience in North Carolina.

“Nothing is more important than safety in the construction industry and we think this effort will go a long way in improving COVID-19 challenges throughout our industry, with a focus on getting the message out to everybody including bilingual efforts.”

Carolinas AGC is the construction industry association in the Carolinas, bringing value to our thousands of members through networking, government relations, job leads, meetings with owners/designers, and education and training involving such issues as safety and open shop, and community development.

