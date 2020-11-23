Advertisement

Burlington Police: Woman attacked with baseball bat at Walmart

By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) - Police in North Carolina say a woman was arrested and charged with striking another woman with a baseball bat at a Walmart.

The Burlington Police Department said in a news release Sunday that officers were called last Wednesday afternoon to the store in response to reports of assault. The news release said officers located the woman who had been struck with the bat and had non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses told WFMY-TV that the woman who was struck was left bloody and appeared to have been attacked without provocation as she was walking. Other shoppers and employees came to the woman’s aid.

