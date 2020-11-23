Advertisement

AAA: Gasoline prices in Carolinas trend cheaper ahead of Thanksgiving

(Amy Sancetta | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -AAA says pump prices in the Carolinas are continuing to trend cheaper as averages are expected to continue to push less expensive heading into December.

“Usually cheaper gas prices are an incentive for people to travel during the holiday weekend,” said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club in the Carolinas. “That’s not the case this year. We’ll see a significant decrease in Thanksgiving travel due to the spike in positive COVID cases and the latest CDC guidance, which has prompted people to reconsider traveling and spend the holiday at home.”

On the week, North Carolina’s average currently sits at $1.93 – 3 cents cheaper than last week, 6 cents cheaper than last month and 44 cents less than a year ago.

At $2.10, today’s national gas price average is shaping up to be the lowest since 2015. The holiday weekend average that year was a nickel cheaper at $2.05.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a new mug shot of Robert Strother.
Suspected deputy gunman out of hospital, given $5 million bond
On Monday the governor tightened mask requirements.
Cooper tightens mask requirements; Bertie & Perquimans counties now red for COVID-19
The victim of a shooting that sparked a days-long manhunt for the suspect is doing better now,...
Family says Lenoir Co. shooting victim is doing better
Rocky Mount police investigate teen homicide
North Carolina health officials say multiple people sick from sushi

Latest News

North Carolina Retailers Merchants Association encourages safe, smart and local shopping this holiday season
Thanksgiving ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign
Thanksgiving ‘Click It or Ticket’ statewide enforcement campaign underway
This map shows county hot spots for the coronavirus.
COVID-19: Greene County confirms two more deaths.
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: The Show Must Go On