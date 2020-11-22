Rocky Mount police investigate teen homicide
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 8:53 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police are investigating a homicide involving a teen, that happened Saturday.
Around 4:13 p.m., the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the 700 block of Hammon Street.
When they got there, they found a 17 year old male victim who was pronounced dead on scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.