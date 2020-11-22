Rocky Mount police investigate teen homicide

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police are investigating a homicide involving a teen, that happened Saturday.

Around 4:13 p.m., the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the 700 block of Hammon Street.

When they got there, they found a 17 year old male victim who was pronounced dead on scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

