Advertisement

Rocky Mount police investigate teen homicide

By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 8:53 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police are investigating a homicide involving a teen, that happened Saturday.

Around 4:13 p.m., the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the 700 block of Hammon Street.

When they got there, they found a 17 year old male victim who was pronounced dead on scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Strother is wanted to shooting a deputy last night and wounding a resident this morning.
BREAKING NEWS: Shooting suspect in custody after days-long manhunt
Takiyah Broadnax mugshot
Rockingham County Sheriff: Woman jumps from trunk of car to escape captors
Neighbors react to shooting and manhunt in Lenoir County.
Neighbors on edge in Lenoir County following shootings
This map shows COVID-19 hot spots in the state.
COVID-19: Hospitalizations hit record sixth day in a row
Jesse Perkins Mugshot
Death penalty sought against man accused of killing child

Latest News

Robert Strother is wanted to shooting a deputy last night and wounding a resident this morning.
BREAKING NEWS: Shooting suspect in custody after days-long manhunt
WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Lows dip back into the 40s tonight
This map shows COVID-19 hot spots in the state.
COVID-19: Hospitalizations hit record sixth day in a row
shooting
One man injured, in hospital in Rocky Mount shooting