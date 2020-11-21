Vidant limits visitation for holiday season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Vidant Medical Center is restricting visitation throughout the holiday season in anticipation of increased community spread of COVID-19, the health system announced Saturday.

The new visitation restrictions will be effective on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 8 a.m.

“As people plan their holiday season, Vidant encourages all community members to celebrate safely,” Vidant said. “Before you plan a traditional holiday gathering, consider setting up a virtual celebration with apps like Zoom or Google Meet instead to ensure the safety of those you love.”

Visitors are required to wear a mask and will be screened before following entry requirements listed below.

Vidant Medical Center is adjusting its visitation requirements for the holiday season. (Vidant Medical Center)

Five out of the six departments at Vidant Medical Center are limited to one “healthy adult visitor masked at all times,” the website said.

Vidant Medical Center said they will continue to monitor the spread and examine local data, including COVID-19 cases in eastern North Carolina and in hospitals, and will adjust visitation restrictions accordingly.

Vidant recommends people who plan on attending an in-person gathering to follow holiday safety tips, including limiting the number of people at gatherings, avoid out of town travel, wash your hands and wear a mask and maintain social distance.

