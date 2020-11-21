Vidant Executive appointed to ECC Board of Trustees

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Dr. Patrick Heins, president of Vidant Edgecombe Hospital in Tarboro, has been named the Edgecombe Community College Board of Trustees.

Appointed to the ECC board by the Edgecombe County Board of Education, board leaders say he fills the position formerly held by Wick Baker, who served on the board from 2007 until September of this year. Baker and his wife, Kristi, moved to Texas.

“As a trustee, I hope I can provide insight into the current and future needs of healthcare so that Edgecombe Community College can continue to best meet those needs,” Dr. Heins says. “ECC has produced high-quality graduates for years, and I hope to be part of continuing that trend well into the future through a diverse faculty, staff, and student body.”

According to ECC, Heins has served Vidant Health since 1996, in management roles since 2001. His first position with Vidant Health was as a nursing assistant. After earning registered nurse credentials, he worked as a staff nurse in the surgical intensive care unit at Vidant Medical Center.

From this post, he became the administrator of outpatient services at Vidant Medical Center, then vice president of nursing services at Vidant Duplin Hospital in Kenansville, followed by vice president of patient care services at Vidant Edgecombe Hospital. Before being named president of Vidant Edgecombe, he was president of Vidant Roanoke-Chowan Hospital in Ahoskie.

“He’ll do a tremendous job,” says Dr. Jerry Price, chair of the ECC Board of Trustees. “The College’s flagship programs are health sciences, and with Dr. Heins’ extensive experience in healthcare, he will be a great asset to our board and to the College.”

