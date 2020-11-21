Advertisement

Twitter plans to give @POTUS account to Biden on Inauguration Day

Twitter has announced plans to hand over control of its official presidential account to the...
Twitter has announced plans to hand over control of its official presidential account to the Biden administration on Inauguration Day.(Twitter via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Twitter has announced plans to hand over control of its official presidential account to the Biden administration on Inauguration Day.

The account is separate from the @RealDonaldTrump account, which the president frequently uses to tweet.

About a dozen White House Twitter accounts will be affected, including accounts for the nation’s first lady and press secretary.

A Twitter spokesperson said the platform is preparing to support the transition of the official White House accounts the same way it did for the presidential transition in 2017.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Strother is wanted to shooting a deputy last night and wounding a resident this morning.
UPDATE: Vehicle found, Manhunt continues for suspect wanted for shooting deputy and resident
Takiyah Broadnax mugshot
Rockingham County Sheriff: Woman jumps from trunk of car to escape captors
Neighbors react to shooting and manhunt in Lenoir County.
Neighbors on edge in Lenoir County following shootings
This map shows COVID-19 hot spots in the state.
COVID-19: Hospitalizations hit record sixth day in a row
Jesse Perkins Mugshot
Death penalty sought against man accused of killing child

Latest News

AAA estimates up to 50 million Americans will travel for Thanksgiving. That's only a ten...
Thanksgiving travelers still determined to fly despite CDC recommendations
AAA estimates up to 50 million Americans will travel for Thanksgiving. That's only a ten...
Thanksgiving travelers still determined to fly despite CDC recommendations
FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2020 file photo, outgoing Minnesota State Senate President Senate...
Many GOP lawmakers shrug off Statehouse mask-wearing rules
This map shows COVID-19 hot spots in the state.
COVID-19: Hospitalizations hit record sixth day in a row