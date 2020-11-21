Tryon Palace celebrates the season with Holiday Cheer

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Tryon Palace is spreading Holiday Cheer during an event in commemoration of its 250th Anniversary. Palace directors say on December 12 and 19, Tryon Palace will open its wreathed gates for tours of the decorated palace and joyous festivities.

The palace’s front lawn will have historical re-enactments, musicians, dancers, entertainment, and holiday shopping.

The first floor will also be decorated in traditional eighteenth-century décor with ribbons, wreaths, fruit, and floral decorations.

The palace gates open at 4:30 p.m. for Holiday Cheer and close at 9:30 p.m. with black powder fireworks.

Tickets for Holiday Cheer are on sale now. Lawn tickets for entry to all festivities on the palace grounds without a tour are $10 for adults and $6 for children ages 6 to 14 years.

For more visit Tryon Palace at https://www.tryonpalace.org/events/holiday-cheer-night-one

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.