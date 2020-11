AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Freedom Baptist Church, in Ayden, will be having a Thanksgiving meal giveaway Saturday.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. or until supplies last.

There will be about 130 bags filled with all the things you would need for a Thanksgiving meal.

The event is drive-thru only; first come, first serve.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.