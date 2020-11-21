SIMS CITY! Bethel Christian runs past Pungo Christian, 36-22, to win NCISAA DII state title

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Sophomore running back Jalen Sims rushed for 235 yards and all five touchdowns to lead Bethel Christian Academy to its first NCISAA 8-man football title since 2016, 36-22, over top-seeded Pungo Christian Academy Friday night at Community Christian School in Wilson.

“It’s unbelievable, Tyler,” said Bethel Christian head coach Brick Crowder to WITN Sports’ Tyler Feldman. “I couldn’t be more proud of our guys. Just the grit that they showed all season, the resiliency, our whole season being in limbo with the coronavirus, and everything going on in our world right now. These kids are just amazing. They’re unbelievable. They’re resilient. Tonight, they come back after losing in last year’s state title game up in Roanoke Rapids to Halifax, they come back tonight, and they get redemption.”

