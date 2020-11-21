RIVER FLOODING: All rivers will be rising over the next several days

Tar River Forecast

Tarboro

Currently: 21.00 ft and rising

Projected Crest: Friday morning 25.50 ft. (moderate flood stage)

Impacts: Impact...At 20.0 feet, lowland flooding begins south of Daniel street in east Tarboro. At 24.0 feet, moderate flooding begins in Tarboro. River road is underwater and flooding begins on east Wilson and St David streets.

Greenville

Currently: 14.25 ft and rising

Projected Crest: Saturday morning 17.40ft. (moderate flood stage)

Impacts: Impact...At 17.0 feet, Water inundates some secondary roads near the river. Much of River Park North is flooded. Water approaches and surrounds homes at the east end of River Drive in Greenville.

Neuse River Forecast

Kinston

Currently: 16.05 ft and rising

Projected Crest: Monday morning 18.00 ft. (moderate flood stage)

Impacts: Impact...At 18.0 feet, Widespread lowland flooding adjacent to the river. Water approaches some secondary roads over the southeast sections of Kinston. Campgrounds and picnic areas at the Nature Center in Kinston are inundated.

Goldsboro

Currently: 18.22 ft and rising

Projected Crest: Friday afternoon 20.10 ft. (moderate flood stage)

Impacts: Impact...At 20.0 feet, Arrington Bridge road and access roads around Seymour Johnson Air Force Base flood. At 21.0 feet, Riverview Trailer Park homes and Stevens Mill Road begin to flood. At 22.0 feet, Flooding begins on Seymour Johnson Air Force Base.

Cashie River Forecast

Windsor

Currently: 8.80 ft and rising

Projected Crest: Wednesday morning 9.50 ft. (minor flood stage)

Impacts: Impact...At 8.0 feet, Portions of N. York St, Davis Ball Park and the Cashie Wetlands Walk begin to flood.

Contentnea Creek Forecast

Hookerton

Currently: 13.80 ft and rising

Projected Crest: Friday morning 14.50 ft. (minor flood stage)

Impacts: Impact...At 13.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas adjacent to creek can be expected. Several homes threatened by water in northwest Greene County near HWY 58.

Trent River Forecast

West of Trenton

Currently: 14.30 ft and rising

Projected Crest: N/A. At it’s current pace the river will probably exceed 16.0 Ft. (minor flood stage) by late in the week with further rises possible.

Impacts: Impact...At 13.5 feet, Some homes near the river near Free Bridge Road are threatened. At 14.0 feet, farmland and fields are flooded along the river. Water inundates the Trent River Campground.

NE Cape Fear River Forecast

Chinquapin

Currently: 14.20 ft and rising

Projected Crest: At it’s current pace the river will probably approach 16.0 Ft. (minor flood stage) by Thursday with further rises possible.

Impacts: At 13.0 feet, Low land flooding adjacent to the river and its tributaries is expected. River access docks are impacted as well.