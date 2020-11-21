Ribbon-cutting held for Washington Streetscape project

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in Washington Friday for a project that was the brainchild of late Mayor Mac Hodges.

People gathered while socially distancing and wearing masks to hear about the Main Street Streetscape project coming to an end.

Officials say there is still a little work left to do, like painting lines, before fully opening to traffic next Tuesday.

They say there will continue to be two lanes of travel but sidewalks have also been widened for foot traffic, retail sales, and some more outdoor seating for restaurants.

Washington Mayor Donald Sadler says, “It’s great to see all of the citizens out and this just shows you how much Mac was loved in the community and he touched everyone’s heart.”

Hodges died after contracting coronavirus. His wife and children were the first to ride down Main Street after the ribbon cutting.

