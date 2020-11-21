Advertisement

Pitt County wrapping up recount in tight race for chief justice

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 7:59 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We heard from Bertie County elections leaders Thursday during its chief justice election ballot recount for the North Carolina Supreme Court, and now from Pitt County Friday.

Democratic incumbent Cheri Beasley asked for a recount in the race against Republican Paul Newby.

Pitt County election officials said more than 80,000 ballots will have to be counted.

The statewide recount will need to be completed by Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Strother is wanted to shooting a deputy last night and wounding a resident this morning.
Victim in critical condition, residents should stay away from area
This map shows COVID-19 hot spots in the state.
COVID-19: Hospitalizations hit record 5th day in a row
Highway 11 closed Thursday morning in Kinston.
RIVER FLOODING: Neuse River at Kinston crested, starting to recede
Toilet paper in stock at Piggly Wiggly in Greenville.
Grocery stores brace for another toilet paper, cleaning supplies shortage
Bethany Boykin and her grandmother Dot Beaman, who went by the name Honey share a moment....
Longtime friend helps Wilson bride capture “favorite memory” with grandma

Latest News

Ribbon-cutting held for Washington Streetscape project
Ribbon-cutting held for Washington Streetscape project
Washington Streetscape project ribbon cutting.
Ribbon-cutting held for Washington Streetscape project
Death of Jacksonville teen ruled “not a homicide”
Death of Jacksonville teen ruled “not a homicide”
Nonprofits seeing surging number of families needing help ahead of the Holidays
Nonprofits seeing surging number of families needing help ahead of the Holidays