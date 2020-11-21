Pitt County wrapping up recount in tight race for chief justice

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We heard from Bertie County elections leaders Thursday during its chief justice election ballot recount for the North Carolina Supreme Court, and now from Pitt County Friday.

Democratic incumbent Cheri Beasley asked for a recount in the race against Republican Paul Newby.

Pitt County election officials said more than 80,000 ballots will have to be counted.

The statewide recount will need to be completed by Wednesday.

